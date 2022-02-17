Patrick Tse receives 1st best actor nomination at Hong Kong Film Awards as Limbo and Anita lead the field

Veteran actor Patrick Tse has scored his first ever Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) best actor nomination for his role as a retired hitman in the black comedy, Time.

Earlier this year, he won his first ever best actor trophy in his career, awarded by the Hong Kong Film Critics Society.

The list of nominees for the 2022 HKFA was released on Wednesday (Feb 16) and joining Tse in the best actor field are Lam Ka-tung who appears twice for the films Limbo and Hand Rolled Cigarettes, Leung Chung-hang in Zero To Hero and Francis Ng in Drifting.

Limbo, an action thriller directed by Soi Cheang, leads the overall field with 14 nominations, including for best film, best director, best screenplay and best actress for Cya Liu.

Hot on its heels with 12 nods is Anita, the biopic about the late Canto-pop queen, Anita Mui. It’s competing for best film, best director for Longman Leung, best actress and best new performer for Louise Wong, best supporting actor for Louis Koo and best supporting actress for Fish Liew.

This year’s nominees are chosen from films that were released in 2020 and 2021 as last year’s ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

An in-person ceremony has been planned for Apr 17 for this year’s awards but it remains to be seen if that will happen given the current pandemic restrictions.

Here’s a list of nominees for selected categories.

Best film: Raging Fire, Anita, Limbo, Zero To Hero, Drifting

Best director: Man Lim-chung (Keep Rolling), Benny Chan (Raging Fire), Longman Leung (Anita), Soi Cheang (Limbo), Peter Chan (Leap)

Best actor: Lam Ka-tung (Hand Rolled Cigarette), Patrick Tse (Time), Lam Ka-tung (Limbo), Leung Chung-hang (Zero To Hero), Francis Ng (Drifting)

Best actress: Chrissie Chau (Madalena), Louise Wong (Anita), Cya Liu (Limbo), Sandra Ng (Zero To Hero), Gong Li (Leap)

Best supporting actor: Louis Koo (Anita), Lam Suet (Time), Fung Ho-yeung (Zero To Hero), Will Or (Drifting), Tse Kwan-ho (Drifting)

Best supporting actress: Paw Hee-ching (Caught In Time), Fish Liew (Anita), Chung Suet-ying (Time), Fish Liew (Limbo), Bai Lang (Leap), Loletta Lee (Drifting)

Best new performer: Louise Wong (Anita), Chung Suet-ying (Time), Leung Chung-hang (Zero To Hero), Fung Ho-yeung (Zero to Hero), Will Or (Drifting