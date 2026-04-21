Ciao UFO takes top prizes at Hong Kong Film Awards as Sons Of The Neon Night glows

Ciao UFO centres on three residents of Wah Fu Estate in southern Hong Kong, whose childhood encounter in the 1980s with a UFO shapes their adult lives, embodying the film’s theme of memory and imagination.

In his acceptance speech for best director, Leung said: “Working in this film industry is not easy. There was a time when I didn’t get a single call and had no jobs for three years in the toughest period.”

He added that his wife should get half the award as she allowed him to remain idle during that time.

Leung also gave special thanks to his daughter, saying: “Because when I create, I have an idea in my mind: I have to make the next generation proud, and feel it is worthwhile to watch my films.”

Malaysia-born Fish Liew Chi-yu picked up the best actress prize for her performance in Someone Like Me – her first win for her leading role. She dedicated the award to her parents, saying they never doubted her decisions or voiced objections

Michelle Wai, last year’s best actress winner for The Last Dance, took home the award in the best supporting actress category this time for her role in Ciao UFO.

“I got this role when I was in a stage so lost seven years ago. I cherished the chance but was so worried I couldn’t do it well enough. Now I’m glad I can stand here on this stage because of this role, it’s an answer to the person I was seven years ago,” Wai said.