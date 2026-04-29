Hong Kong stars Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan release first duet, surprise fans with on-screen kiss
The duo's chemistry that spans 30 years once again hits the screens – this time, in a music video for their first-ever duet.
One of Hong Kong’s most beloved on-screen couples – Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan – made waves on Sunday (Apr 26) with the release of their new duet Beyond Time And Space.
The release was an advertisement for McDonald’s Hong Kong, but the music video set social media ablaze with the pair’s unexpected kiss.
The Hong Kong legends, both 55, are known for their chemistry that fans have enjoyed watching for over 30 years, since the first time their paths crossed in the mid-1990s in the series, Happy Harmony.
Since then, the duo has become a fan-favourite pairing, sharing the screen across titles like Man’s Best Friend (1999), Detective Investigation Files IV (1999) and the iconic 2001 series that achieved critical acclaim, A Step Into The Past.
Koo and Hsuan then reprised their roles in the series’ 2025 film sequel, Back To The Past. It received 11 nominations at the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards with Koo also nominated for Best Actor.
And now, their romance has transcended into the music world with their first-ever duet.
Fans took to the actors’ social media posts teasing the song to express their excitement. One said, “New movie or series?? The two of you are like the couple of the century,” while another wrote, “The ultimate ship!!! McDonald's giving the people what they want.”
With rife chemistry, whether their romance has translated into something real off-camera has always been a topic of speculation, even now in their comments’ section. Nonetheless, the actors have always asserted that they are just close friends.