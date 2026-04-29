Hong Kong stars Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan release first duet, surprise fans with on-screen kiss

The Hong Kong legends, both 55, are known for their chemistry that fans have enjoyed watching for over 30 years, since the first time their paths crossed in the mid-1990s in the series, Happy Harmony.

Since then, the duo has become a fan-favourite pairing, sharing the screen across titles like Man’s Best Friend (1999), Detective Investigation Files IV (1999) and the iconic 2001 series that achieved critical acclaim, A Step Into The Past.

Koo and Hsuan then reprised their roles in the series’ 2025 film sequel, Back To The Past. It received 11 nominations at the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards with Koo also nominated for Best Actor.

And now, their romance has transcended into the music world with their first-ever duet.