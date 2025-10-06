Hong Kong star Sammi Cheng recovers from back muscle injury after gym workout

Take this as a reminder to not over-exert yourself when you're exercising.

Hong Kong star Sammi Cheng recently shared on Instagram that she suffered a painful injury while working out.

The 53-year-old strained her lower back at the gym around two weeks ago.

Unable to reach her usual orthopedic doctor at that time, she then went to a traditional Chinese bone-setting practitioner instead, but that did not help with her injury at all.

"The pain persisted. The lower back is too important, so it's safer to just do an MRI," she shared.