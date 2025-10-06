Hong Kong star Sammi Cheng recovers from back muscle injury after gym workout
The 53-year-old is slowly recovering from the painful incident.
Take this as a reminder to not over-exert yourself when you're exercising.
Hong Kong star Sammi Cheng recently shared on Instagram that she suffered a painful injury while working out.
The 53-year-old strained her lower back at the gym around two weeks ago.
Unable to reach her usual orthopedic doctor at that time, she then went to a traditional Chinese bone-setting practitioner instead, but that did not help with her injury at all.
"The pain persisted. The lower back is too important, so it's safer to just do an MRI," she shared.
That was where she was informed she had torn two back muscles.
"Luckily my spinal discs were not affected, otherwise it could lead to much more serious consequences," wrote Cheng.
The singer shared that she is actually still able to walk despite the pain.
However, she was told by a nurse that she had to use a wheelchair to move around the hospital as the MRI machine was far away and they didn't want to aggravate her condition.
Cheng assured that she has been recovering well.
"I've been resting at home for the past ten days and some of my scheduled activities had to be cancelled," she said.
Thankfully, she has gotten "a lot better" in the last two to three days.
She has also started doing some light workouts, but will "keep reminding [herself] to not push too hard".
This story was originally published in 8Days.