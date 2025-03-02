Hong Kong singer-songwriter Khalil Fong dies at age 41

Fong was born in Hawaii in 1983 and moved to Hong Kong in the late 1990s after living in Shanghai and Guangzhou.

The singer was known for blending R&B and soul music to create his unique take on Mandopop.

Highlights from his repertoire, beginning with his first album Soulboy in 2005, include hits such as Love Song, Special Person, Spring Breeze, and Love Love Love.

Fong also launched a bilingual series of graphic novels for children called Emi The Dream Catcher in 2018.

However, his career was disrupted by health issues that began in 2010. He was hospitalised several times for pneumothorax or a collapsed lung caused by what the doctors believed was overwork.

Fong began to retreat from the public eye in 2016 after the release of his album Journey To The West for which he won Best Mandarin Male Singer at 2017’s Golden Melody Awards. He also brought home Best Producer for his track Noodles at the same event.

In 2024, he made a comeback with the album The Dreamer, which he shared on an Instagram post, “was recorded during various stages of illness”.

“In my condition, it was both a challenge and a relief from the rather tedious circumstance I was in,” he wrote.

Days before his death, Fong had posted on Instagram to wish fans Happy Chinese New Year and included a shoutout to his latest music video.