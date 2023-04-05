Actress Hong Ling once considered having surgery to shave her jawline after people said her face is 'too square'

“So what do you think about people in showbiz doing plastic surgery?” asked Guo Liang.

“I think it’s okay if plastic surgery helps with your self confidence," said Hong Ling. "But I feel like for a lot of people, it doesn’t solve the root issue, which is their lack of confidence. I have a friend who had surgery on her nose four times. The problem is that she doesn’t have confidence, so plastic surgery won’t help her with that at all. The thing that needs to change is her mentality first."

As for Tay, she said she supports those who want to have plastic surgery.



"In the past I used to be against it, but after watching a Korean variety show, where they helped a 'sad-looking' person completely change their appearance, I realised that plastic surgery can help people raise their self-confidence,” she added.

Hong Ling then talked about how she lost confidence in her looks after joining showbiz.

“I think I look okay, but after joining showbiz, I got a lot of criticism for my looks. Some people said my nose bridge is too high, because I have a bone here [that is very high], so I was asked if I ever considered shaving it down. In the past people used to have nose jobs to make their nose bridge higher. I have a nose bridge but why are people now asking me to shave it down?!” she exclaimed.

She continued: “They also said my face is too square. I really considered shaving my [jawline] and I was really so dismayed. I called my good friend, who is my make-up artist, and he told me that I would look like any other influencer if I decided to shave my jawline. So I listened to his advice. As I grew older, I'm thankful that I didn’t go ahead with the surgery.”

Tan could relate to Hong Ling, agreeing that joining showbiz makes one lose confidence in their looks.

“People say that I look too boyish, and I won’t be able to carry mature roles. Which is true lah, I look more boyish. But if I was not an actor, people would envy me, because I still look [young] at 30 years old. I was very bothered by it for a period of time, I even asked my friend if I could do anything to look older,” said Tan with a laugh.

Guo Liang asked Tay if she has ever lost confidence because of comments about her looks.

“Of course there will be people who stand out more than you, but I feel that you have to be okay with [your own looks],” said Tay.

She brought up her 1988 Star Search mates as an example, saying: “My figure wasn't as good as Aileen [Tan]'s and I’m not as tall as Jazreel [Low]. If you talk about temperament, Jazreel beats the rest of us. But when we stand together, we all have our own special traits. It’s not that one person is especially prettier than the other. The most important thing is to love ourselves and not compare ourselves to others,” shared Ah Jie.

This story was originally published in 8Days.