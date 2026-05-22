Actor Nick Teo recalls late mother-in-law’s final message to him about wife Hong Ling: ‘Take care of her’
Actress Hong Ling revealed the touching final words her late mum said to Nick Teo – advice that deeply shaped their marriage and relationship.
Last year was not an easy one for Nick Teo and Hong Ling, but we think it's safe to say it was also the year that made their relationship so much stronger.
In conjunction with 520 (May 20) – widely regarded in China as the unofficial “Internet Valentine’s Day” – the local celebrity couple reflected on how experiences of loss have shaped their marriage.
In February 2025, Hong Ling’s mum, Kaewsoda Kesorn, died of cancer at 52. Then in May, the couple shared the heartbreaking news that Hong Ling had suffered a miscarriage 11 weeks into her pregnancy. Her grandmother unfortunately also passed in September the same year.
The 36-year-old actor shared in a recent interview with Chinese media Zaobao.sg that his mother-in-law had left a very touching message for him before she died.
“I know you work hard, but give in to her [Hong Ling] more, and take care of her," said the 31-year-old actress' mum back then.
Hearing those words broke Teo's heart, and he understood the weight of that trust being placed on him.
Looking back, Hong Ling revealed her mother had always put family first and gave unconditionally throughout her life.
Over time, she has come to realise that Teo is very much like her mother in this way – he almost single-handedly handles many household chores and naturally takes care of everyone around him.
Teo, however, noted that Hong Ling had actually always been very independent, but only became more reliant after getting together with him.
The couple met on the set of long-form drama 118 and dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2023.
“For example, when we travel abroad, she’ll wait for me to fill out the immigration forms for her. But if she travels alone with her family, she can handle everything perfectly herself," he mused.
Hong Ling herself admitted it too.
As the eldest daughter in the family, the actress, who has a younger brother and a younger sister, shared that she had been used to carrying responsibilities on her own since young.
Even organising trips for more than ten family members, including booking flights and planning itineraries, was something she managed alone. She believed she had to depend only on herself and do everything perfectly.
But that changed after meeting Teo, who made her realise she didn’t actually enjoy constantly bearing all the responsibility.
Laughing, she said: "Now I just push these things onto him… Pretending to be tough all the time can be even more exhausting, isn’t it? Sometimes it’s okay to act like you don’t know.”
She jokingly added that she had since “regressed”, even once walking away without taking her luggage and forgetting to bring her passport.
That said, Hong Ling is still the one managing the household finances.
While Teo is not particularly financially savvy, Hong Ling said she is very confident in her money management skills. She joked that all of her own money goes into investments, while her husband’s money is meant for spending. She, however, quickly clarified that she is absolutely willing to contribute financially to support their family together.
Looking back at the very tough year, the couple shared that those experiences made them rethink what truly matters in maintaining a marriage.
“I don’t want us to fight out of pride, because I’ll think: 'What if he’s suddenly gone the next second? What would I do? I don’t want to live with any regrets'," explained Hong Ling.
The actress said that in the past, they might have focused on enjoyment, career achievements, saving money and planning for retirement.
But after everything that has happened, she now understands that “the most important thing is simply having him healthy and by [her] side”.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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