Actor Nick Teo recalls late mother-in-law’s final message to him about wife Hong Ling: ‘Take care of her’

The 36-year-old actor shared in a recent interview with Chinese media Zaobao.sg that his mother-in-law had left a very touching message for him before she died.

“I know you work hard, but give in to her [Hong Ling] more, and take care of her," said the 31-year-old actress' mum back then.

Hearing those words broke Teo's heart, and he understood the weight of that trust being placed on him.

Looking back, Hong Ling revealed her mother had always put family first and gave unconditionally throughout her life.

Over time, she has come to realise that Teo is very much like her mother in this way – he almost single-handedly handles many household chores and naturally takes care of everyone around him.

Teo, however, noted that Hong Ling had actually always been very independent, but only became more reliant after getting together with him.

The couple met on the set of long-form drama 118 and dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2023.

“For example, when we travel abroad, she’ll wait for me to fill out the immigration forms for her. But if she travels alone with her family, she can handle everything perfectly herself," he mused.