Actress Hong Ling learns how to recreate late mum’s Thai laksa: 'It's a memory of her'

"I really miss her a lot. My mum actually cooked a lot for the family, and one of my favourite dishes is this Thai laksa. Even in her last days, she cooked this dish for me as well, so it's a memory of her," recalled the actress.

This is why Hong would visit any Thai restaurant she sees these days, hoping to find the dish similar to what her mum made. Unfortunately, none of their Thai laksas tasted quite the same.

The actress also didn't learn to cook the dish as her mother always prepared it for them.

"I took it for granted," she said, adding that her mum didn't leave behind any recipes as she wasn't the type who would "cook by reading the recipe".

"My future children won't get the chance to meet her. So I'd like to preserve this recipe for my future children," she added.

The actress has been married to Mediacorp actor Nick Teo since December 2023. She unfortunately suffered a miscarriage 11 weeks into her pregnancy in February this year.