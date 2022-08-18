Actors Hong Ling and Nick Teo officially engaged in surprise sunset yacht proposal

After seven years of dating, Singaporean actors Hong Ling and Nick Teo are officially engaged. Teo, 31, proposed on Tuesday (Aug 16), which was also Hong’s 28th birthday, on board a yacht at sunset.

“I planned the proposal on her birthday to throw her off guard,” said Teo, who explained that being out at sea holds special significance for the couple – their most memorable vacations have been spent diving and snorkelling in beach paradises like Bali, Cebu, Phuket and Tioman.

Hong recently starred in the drama Your World In Mine, while Teo stars in the currently-airing When Duty Calls 2.

While Teo was busy setting up the decorations on board, Hong had to make her way to the yacht on her own for what she thought was her birthday celebration. “He lied to me that he was working. I was quite sad. I said, ‘I thought you’d blocked the date off with your manager?’ He said his filming schedule was hectic. So, I didn’t suspect anything,” she recounted.

“We had planned to go over together,” Teo said, so “she was a bit angry”.

Adding additional stress for Teo was the fact that it threatened to rain just before the event. “I spent three months planning it, but I didn’t think of a wet weather programme!” he said.