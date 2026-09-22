Celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo are expecting a baby

Nick Teo and Hong Ling are going to be parents. On Tuesday (Sep 22), the celebrity couple took to Instagram to share the happy news.

“Our family is finally growing by one little number,” gushed the 32-year-old actress.

“A gift from God, more beautiful than we could have imagined. Baby Teo coming soon,” she added.

In the clip, Hong Ling revealed that she had taken the pregnancy test in an airport toilet a few months ago and that she and Nick Teo, 37, found out the good news together.

The couple filmed themselves holding the pregnancy test kit as they anxiously waited for the results.

When the words “Pregnant, 1-2 weeks” appeared, they immediately erupted into cheers.

Hong Ling then patted herself on the chest, seemingly trying to calm herself down.

“Okay, okay, it’s just one to two weeks,” she said, as Teo pulled her into his arms.

He also admitted that he was “scared to death” and had been panicking outside the toilet while waiting for Hong Ling to emerge with the test kit.