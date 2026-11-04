Celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo reveal they are having a baby girl

In fact, they even wondered if Hong Ling's dad and sister, local tattoo artist Casiline Ang, who were entrusted with the gender reveal results, had “read the letter wrongly".

And Hong Ling had good reason to worry about her dad getting it right. Remember how he was completely clueless when the couple announced their pregnancy to the family?

"So this time, I was a little worried that he might misread the gender reveal letter or miss the moment again!" she laughed. "Thankfully, my sister was there to help him, so everything went smoothly."

Interestingly, Hong Ling had initially wanted to wait until the baby was born to find out the gender. "But Nick was the one who couldn't wait, so we decided to do a gender reveal instead," she shared. The couple had no preference for a boy or girl.

"Ideally, it would be nice to have both a mini Nick and a mini me because I think having a boy and a girl would be very different experiences," said Hong Ling.

"I love Nick so much, so of course, having a little boy who reminds me of him would be very sweet. At the same time, I'm very close to my [late] mum and sister, so I would also love to have a daughter whom I can share that special mother-daughter bond with."

And now that she's expecting a daughter, Hong Ling is already dreaming of all the girly things they can do together. "I've always loved pink and all things Barbie, so I was already imagining all the pink things I could buy for my little girl!" she gushed.

Describing themselves as "quite chill as parents-to-be", Hong Ling said they haven't picked a name for their daughter or started shopping for baby essentials.

"A lot of our friends have been telling us that we should start shopping, planning everything and even rushing us to book infant care, but we're taking things at our own pace."

Their baby is due in 2027. This is Hong Ling's second pregnancy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, revealed in May last year that Hong Ling had suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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