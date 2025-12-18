Mediacorp stars Hong Ling and Nick Teo celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Teo also documented their anniversary date in a set of photos, sharing that they had brunch, followed by a massage, then dinner together. Though their day was simple, the couple was seen spending the day blissfully in each other's company.

"Even though we have been seeing each other on work off work recently, seemed like it is never enough. Thank you for being my pillar of support and taking care of me like I am your little brother," quipped Teo in his captions.

According to his Instagram Story, he wrapped up the day by going to the gym, squeezing in a workout before returning to work the next day.

If you're wondering about the "little brother" reference in Teo's post, the two actors are currently busy filming an upcoming crime drama, No Other Way. In the series, Hong Ling plays Nick Teo’s older godsister, though the pair gradually explore romantic feelings for each other as they work together on criminal cases and confront past wounds.

Having collaborated on both seasons of 118 (2014, 2016) and Fix My Life (2023), the couple now has fans eagerly anticipating how their real-life chemistry will translate on screen.

In the past year, the couple has had to overcome life’s challenges together, including the loss of loved ones and a miscarriage, supporting each other through moments of grief and healing, with colleagues, friends, and fans cheering for them each step of the way.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

