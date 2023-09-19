Actors Hong Ling and Nick Teo announce their wedding date – will they have time to plan?

And, since everyone knows it’s impossible to plan a wedding without wanting to kill each other, there are fights “every single day” over things like having to whittle the guest list down, quipped Hong Ling. (She did, by the way, want to have her cats be part of the wedding, but, well, they're cats.)

She said that between the two of them, Nick is the groomzilla and she’s the chill one, but it seems to us that they are both on the cold, cold end of the chill thermometer.

In fact, they originally wanted to hold the wedding in October, but moved it to December because “we thought more time would help".

"But it doesn’t help at all. Our wedding planner and event host are more kancheong than us. Every week, they try to rush us for details and confirmation,” Nick said.

"I just remembered we haven’t replied our wedding planner about the food tasting dates!” Hong Ling piped up.