Actress Hong Ling admits she's the messier one in her relationship with Nick Teo: 'He's super tidy'

In early February, 8days.sg attended the press event for the latest Mediacorp drama, Fix My Life, where we sat across from the star of the show (and best actress nominee), Hong Ling, 28.

The actress was surprisingly cheerful and open when it came to answering our questions about her personal habits and her upcoming wedding with her boyfriend of eight years, Nick Teo, 33, who appears in the drama as well.

What’s so surprising about a celeb being forthcoming during an interview? Only when the artiste is “very shy and introverted” and admits that much herself.

In fact, she told us that she used to be so “awkward” that she found it weird to intentionally walk up to someone to greet them. As such, she was criticised for being rude. She now makes a more conscious effort to say ‘Hi’ when she is around people, though she still finds it strange to “deliberately walk over” and make small talk if there is “no eye contact”.

Still, she has attempted to come out of her shell and tries to “talk more, for work”. And as you would imagine, that’s something that we really appreciate.

Though still soft spoken, the actress ever so slightly moved our recording device towards herself and held it up at times so we could hear her better.

But before we dive into the conversation we had, here’s a little on her character in the drama.

Hong Ling plays Yuan Manying, a “slashie” – a term used to refer to a person who works several jobs.

Manying is a part-time magazine reporter, bartender and interior designer, among other things, and she forms a connection with decluttering “expert” Fan Shede (played by James Seah) as they work together to “fix” the lives of others.