Turns out, actress Hong Ling’s sister is a prominent tattoo artist with over a million followers

Those who watch Mediacorp dramas would be familiar with actress Hong Ling, 31.

But did you know that her younger sister, Casiline Ang, is successful in her own right too?

The award-winning tattoo artist and content creator has amassed over a million followers across her social media platforms and is also the founder of Divine Tattoo Studio, a prominent name in Singapore's tattoo scene.

She has even released a book titled Casiline: Silhouettes Of Her Needle, which chronicles her journey as a tattoo artist.

Hong Ling is the eldest of three siblings and also has a younger brother.

Recently, Ang got netizens talking after sharing a rare video of herself and Hong Ling attending her daughter’s school performance together.