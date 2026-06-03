Turns out, actress Hong Ling’s sister is a prominent tattoo artist with over a million followers
A rare video of the Mediacorp actress with her younger sister, tattoo artist Casiline Ang, has left many netizens surprised by how alike the siblings look.
Those who watch Mediacorp dramas would be familiar with actress Hong Ling, 31.
But did you know that her younger sister, Casiline Ang, is successful in her own right too?
The award-winning tattoo artist and content creator has amassed over a million followers across her social media platforms and is also the founder of Divine Tattoo Studio, a prominent name in Singapore's tattoo scene.
She has even released a book titled Casiline: Silhouettes Of Her Needle, which chronicles her journey as a tattoo artist.
Hong Ling is the eldest of three siblings and also has a younger brother.
Recently, Ang got netizens talking after sharing a rare video of herself and Hong Ling attending her daughter’s school performance together.
Ang captioned the post: “30th of supporting me. love you as always @honglingg_,” along with hashtags #sisterlove and #family.
The wholesome sibling moment quickly caught the attention of netizens, many of whom were surprised to learn that the two are sisters.
Despite their very different styles, many netizens pointed out that Hong Ling and Ang share strikingly similar features, with some even joking that the sisters could pass off as twins.
Others said it was rare to see the siblings appear together on social media.
One netizen wrote: “I’ve watched Hong Ling’s dramas for so long and Casiline is my tattoo goddess – I had no idea you two are actually sisters.”
“I've always thought you looked like someone, but recently I realised you look a lot like Hong Ling,” said another.
Known for her black-and-grey and colour realism tattoos, Ang has built a sizeable following online through her tattoo content and lifestyle videos.
In a previous interview with Chinese magazine Nuyou, the single mum, who has a daughter and son, shared that she became fascinated with tattoo art after seeing how people used tattoos to tell their personal stories.
She also shared that while her family initially worried about her unconventional career path, they eventually became supportive after seeing her passion and success in the industry.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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