The breathless Korean sci-fi monster movie Hope leaves the Cannes Film Festival floored

“I wanted to talk about a story that starts off with something very trivial, and that can build to something that can impact the entire universe,” Na says. “In order to tell that story, I felt I had to incorporate aliens.”

Just how grand a scope Hope would encompass took some figuring out for Na. He ultimately decided he would put only part of it in the film. A sequel set in space, more centred around Fassbender and Vikander's characters, has already been written. Na warmly offered “a secret”, describing how his theoretical part two ends, before being hushed by publicists.

Na rushed to complete the edit in time for Cannes. Speaking through an interpreter, he sounded very much like a filmmaker who has for years been consumed by the possible iterations of this story. That it's taken 10 years to get here, he grants, is hard to believe.

“It didn’t feel that long to me. I only realise now that it’s been quite a journey,” he sighs. “The editing took a long time. The CGI took forever.”

For the Korean stars of the film, Na was the main attraction. Asked why he wanted to do the film, Zo answers straightforwardly: “Because it's Na Hong-jin. Nothing else.”

Jung hopes the film – which Neon will release in the US later this year – will bring new audiences to the director. “He has such cool filmography,” she says. “It will be nice if he can have a much wider audience.”

Hwang, one of South Korea's top stars, is reuniting with Na after starring in The Wailing. Almost immediately, they started talking about another film together. Hwang was the first performer to sign on to Hope.

“Among the actors, we have this faith in the director that whatever movie he does, he'll do a good movie,” says Hwang before deadpanning. “But I don't think he knows that many good actors.”

Some spectacular and lengthy action sequences make up much of Hope. But as much as the movie is a pedal-to-the-metal ride, it's predicated on some of the weighty themes that have characterised Na's films, particularly The Wailing.

The genre and perspective shifts in Hope, from monster movie to sci-fi, go to the heart of what drove Na's largest production in the first place. For him, it all began with people’s struggle to see and understand those different from them.

“I started off with a focus on xenophobia and immigrant problems,” he says. “As I was developing the story, it became a much bigger story.”

“In any big tragedy, they don’t necessarily arise from malicious intention. It all starts with difference in perspective,” he says. “I think it’s that conflict in perspective or misunderstanding that creates these collisions. That’s what I wanted to talk about.”