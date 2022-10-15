Brothers Hossan and Stanley Leong want to host a radio show or podcast together – will you tune in?

CNA Lifestyle thought it'd be fun to pose the exact same questions to the brothers to answer separately and find out how different (or alike) they truly are.

Here’s the “Leong” and short of it:

WHAT'S THE FUNNIEST MEMORY YOU HAVE GROWING UP WITH YOUR BROTHER?

Hossan: My dad scaring both of us from inside the wardrobe, wearing mum’s stockings on his head like a bank robber. It scared us till Stanley burst into tears! Pranks were part of our growing up.

Stanley: My brother isn’t funny in real life but he sure fooled me growing up by offering to cook me eggs in however many different ways I wanted. He’d rattle off different ways he could cook them and I was none the wiser to know it likely didn’t matter which one I picked and that he only knew how to cook eggs one way!

But we had many fun moments growing up. I recall he’d put on his roller skates and send ripples through the flooded first floor open deck of our HDB flat at Margaret Drive.

Whenever we had huge cardboard boxes to be discarded, my brother would turn it into a toboggan and we’ll place it on the staircase and we’d slide from one floor to the next. We’d also create tunnels out of pillows, bolsters and blankets on the bed and crawl through them!