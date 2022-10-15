Brothers Hossan and Stanley Leong want to host a radio show or podcast together – will you tune in?
CNA 938's Money Mind host Stanley Leong tells CNA Lifestyle they would if the bosses allowed it:
Did you know that popular Singapore actor-comedian Hossan Leong and CNA938’s Money Mind co-host Stanley Leong are brothers?
The obvious “Leong” family name giveaway aside, one can’t help but be tickled at some fans’ reactions when they come to know of the fun fact.
“'Hah? You’re both so different!' is the usual reaction. But so far no one has fainted from the revelation,” Hossan quipped.
According to Stanley though, people have commented on the likeness, only after they come to know of the relationship.
“They’d say, ‘Oh yah, I see the resemblance!’” Stanley told CNA Lifestyle. “But apart from being about the same height and built, you probably won’t find more visual cues that would reveal we’re blood brothers.”
From the outset, the Leong brothers may boast of markedly differently career paths. Hossan, 53, is one of Singapore’s most recognised and acclaimed actor-host-comedian-director who moves easily from stage to screen. Meanwhile, 47-year-old Stanley is an award-winning radio presenter for business and finance, who also served as a former civil servant and NewsRadio 938FM news editor.
But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find a lot of connection and mutual respect. Enough to possibly host a radio show together?
CNA Lifestyle thought it'd be fun to pose the exact same questions to the brothers to answer separately and find out how different (or alike) they truly are.
Here’s the “Leong” and short of it:
WHAT'S THE FUNNIEST MEMORY YOU HAVE GROWING UP WITH YOUR BROTHER?
Hossan: My dad scaring both of us from inside the wardrobe, wearing mum’s stockings on his head like a bank robber. It scared us till Stanley burst into tears! Pranks were part of our growing up.
Stanley: My brother isn’t funny in real life but he sure fooled me growing up by offering to cook me eggs in however many different ways I wanted. He’d rattle off different ways he could cook them and I was none the wiser to know it likely didn’t matter which one I picked and that he only knew how to cook eggs one way!
But we had many fun moments growing up. I recall he’d put on his roller skates and send ripples through the flooded first floor open deck of our HDB flat at Margaret Drive.
Whenever we had huge cardboard boxes to be discarded, my brother would turn it into a toboggan and we’ll place it on the staircase and we’d slide from one floor to the next. We’d also create tunnels out of pillows, bolsters and blankets on the bed and crawl through them!
DID YOU EVER FIGHT GROWING UP, LIKE MOST BROTHERS?
Hossan: I don’t think we ever really fought. We had disagreements or arguments, but nothing major. I am five years his senior, and that’s a big gap as kids.
Stanley: I don’t recall us ever fighting. In fact, Hossan was always looking out for me when we were growing up. Being five years apart, our ages were far apart enough for us to keep the peace. But seriously, Hossan makes a great ambassador for sibling and world peace.
WHAT'S THE BEST ADVICE YOU'VE GIVEN EACH OTHER AS RADIO PRESENTERS (HOSSAN HAS ALSO PRESENTED ON DIFFERENT RADIO STATION OVER THE YEARS)?
Hossan: Haha, our styles are so different. I think it was me giving him suggestions when he started out. But I don’t poke my nose into his job. After all he doesn’t tell me how to direct or act!
Stanley: Were it not for Hossan, I may never have become a radio presenter. I had been offered a presenting role in 2001 while I was a news editor with the then-NewsRadio 93.8. But I was hesitant about taking it up. I’d always seen myself as being an introvert and more comfortable being behind the scenes, but Hossan encouraged me to take it on as it’d be good for my career. I’ve never looked back since and I’ve absolutely enjoyed being on the front end of radio ever since.
WHAT'S ONE SECRET ABOUT YOUR BROTHER THAT PEOPLE WOULD BE SURPRISED TO DISCOVER?
Hossan: He had this crazy attraction to Smurfs. He probably had hundreds of figurines!
Stanley: What you perceive him to be on stage and on TV isn’t anything like him when he’s not hosting or performing. He isn’t noisy and boisterous when he’s with family. He likely is in his natural state recharging for the next show.
I’ve observed how tiring it can be in the public eye and be recognised on the streets all the time. So if I want my brother to entertain me, I have to buy my ticket just like anyone else. No free entertainment at home from him!
WILL YOU EVER HOST A RADIO SHOW OR PODCAST TOGETHER?
Hossan: (laughs) We have actually talked about it! How about "The Leong Way Home”? I just made that up! I think our views and life experiences are very different and that could make for exciting listening or even viewing.
Stanley: No question about it (if my bosses allow us to put one together)!
It’ll be a l(e)ong form podcast that will harmonise the more level-headed serious side of me in the news business with his more entertaining wacky streak. It couldn’t be a more balanced programme to have. Hope it won’t be a l(e)ong wait before that happens!
WHAT'S THE ONE THING YOU REALLY ADMIRE ABOUT YOUR BROTHER AND THE WORK HE DOES?
Hossan: Stanley has really grown into his own. And I know it used to affect him to be only known as “Hossan’s brother”.
I am so proud that he is now anchoring his own show, and I think he has lots of potential to produce more programmes and who knows, even present on TV? The media landscape has evolved and we need to always move with it.
Stanley: I am proud of how much my brother has achieved through his unswerving dedication to the arts. He finds meaning and purpose just to put a smile on your face and mine each time he takes to the stage.
He delights in being able to make us feel all that we should as human beings. He’s incredibly talented and I’m glad these God-given talents aren’t being squandered but used to bless many.
Hossan Leong is directing and starring in A Singaporean In Paris, the stage musical comedy that runs from Nov 2 to13 at the Drama Centre.
Stanley Leong co-hosts CNA938’s Money Mind, weekdays from 10am to 2pm.