Game Of Thrones author shares thoughts on 'powerful' and 'dark' TV prequel

If you’ve been looking forward to the prequel to the hit fantasy series, Game Of Thrones, you’ll be happy to know that the book’s creator himself, George R R Martin, has given his stamp of approval to the upcoming HBO series.

Martin revealed on his website on Wednesday (Dec 29) that he had seen the rough cut of the first episode of House Of The Dragon and he’s looking forward to more.

“I am anticipating House of Dragon pretty eagerly myself, for what it’s worth,” he wrote, adding that he “loved it”.

“It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy,” he said. “I do not think you will be disappointed.”

The prequel is set hundreds of years before the events of Thrones and chronicles the rise and fall of House Targaryen. It’s based on Martin’s Fire and Blood novel.