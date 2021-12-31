Game Of Thrones author shares thoughts on 'powerful' and 'dark' TV prequel
George R R Martin revealed that he had seen a rough cut of the first episode of House Of The Dragon and he “loved it”.
If you’ve been looking forward to the prequel to the hit fantasy series, Game Of Thrones, you’ll be happy to know that the book’s creator himself, George R R Martin, has given his stamp of approval to the upcoming HBO series.
Martin revealed on his website on Wednesday (Dec 29) that he had seen the rough cut of the first episode of House Of The Dragon and he’s looking forward to more.
“I am anticipating House of Dragon pretty eagerly myself, for what it’s worth,” he wrote, adding that he “loved it”.
“It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy,” he said. “I do not think you will be disappointed.”
The prequel is set hundreds of years before the events of Thrones and chronicles the rise and fall of House Targaryen. It’s based on Martin’s Fire and Blood novel.
The 73-year-old novelist went on to praise the cast and assured viewers who may find the actors unfamiliar now, that they were “going to fall in love with a lot of them”. But maybe don’t get too attached, as Martin further hinted that you may “get your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling”.
The prequel is set to debut in 2022 with a cast that includes Matt Smith, Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Sonoya Mizuno, Theo Nate, Savannah Steyn and Steve Toussaint.