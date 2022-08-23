House Of The Dragon premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers: HBO

The premiere of House Of The Dragon drew nearly 10 million viewers on Sunday (Aug 22) on television and the HBO Max streaming service, the largest audience for any new original series in the history of network, HBO reported.

Anticipation for the series, set 200 years before HBO's Game Of Thrones, fanned conversation on social media, where "House of Dragon" remained a top trending topic on Twitter for 14 hours, HBO said on Monday.

Three years ago, Game Of Thrones came to a controversial end that underwhelmed some fans. The new franchise spin-off returns audiences to George RR Martin's fantasy world for a series centred on the bloody civil war within House Targaryen.

In House Of The Dragon, a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons ensues between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her brother Aegon II Targaryen over who takes the throne after the passing of their father, Viserys l.

It scored a 76 per cent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 124 of 164 reviews applauding the new series.