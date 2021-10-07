Watch the teaser trailer for Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon

Gods, kings, fire and blood! WarnerMedia has finally unveiled the official teaser to House Of The Dragon, the eagerly awaited prequel to Game Of Thrones (GOT).

First announced two years ago, the series chronicles the rise and fall of House Targaryen two centuries before the fall of the Iron Throne.

The first teaser trailer boasts the same medieval elements that have come to be emblematic of the GOT universe. In it, we catch glimpses of the Iron Throne, jousts and sword fight sequences. As the trailer closes out, dragonrider Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) narrates, “Dreams didn't make us kings, dragons did."

The teaser also gives us a first look at some of the series’ cast members, which include Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.