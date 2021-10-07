Logo
Watch the teaser trailer for Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon
Set 200 years before the fall of the Iron Throne, the hit series’ new prequel chronicles the history of House Targaryen.

Emma D'Arcy (left) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House Of The Dragon. (Photo: HBO)

Maxine Koh
07 Oct 2021 11:35AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 11:35AM)
Gods, kings, fire and blood! WarnerMedia has finally unveiled the official teaser to House Of The Dragon, the eagerly awaited prequel to Game Of Thrones (GOT).

First announced two years ago, the series chronicles the rise and fall of House Targaryen two centuries before the fall of the Iron Throne. 

The first teaser trailer boasts the same medieval elements that have come to be emblematic of the GOT universe. In it, we catch glimpses of the Iron Throne, jousts and sword fight sequences. As the trailer closes out, dragonrider Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) narrates, “Dreams didn't make us kings, dragons did." 

The teaser also gives us a first look at some of the series’ cast members, which include Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

For GOT fans, House Of The Dragon follows the beginning and end of the Targaryen family as rulers of Westeros and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war. Given the series is based on George RR Martin’s completed novel Fire and Blood, fans are holding out for a more well-developed ending than that of the original series. 

The 10-episode series is slated for release on HBO Max next year. Also in the works is a Game Of Thrones Broadway show, which HBO announced earlier this year.

Source: CNA/mm

