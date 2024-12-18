How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies makes it into Oscars shortlist, official nominations to be announced on Jan 17

The megahit Thai film How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies continues its dominance in 2024 pop culture. On Tuesday (Dec 17), the tearjerker – which is officially the highest-grossing Thai movie in Singapore – was announced as one of the 15 films shortlisted under the International Feature Film category at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards.

It is the only Southeast Asian film on the list, with Singapore's selection La Luna and Malaysia's Abang Adik not making the cut.

The other 14 films joining How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies are: