How To Train Your Dragon soars to top of North American box office
Entertainment

How To Train Your Dragon soars to top of North American box office

The family-friendly film from Universal and DreamWorks Animation tells the story of a friendship between a Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) and a dragon called Toothless. 

How To Train Your Dragon soars to top of North American box office

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Mason Thames, as Hiccup, riding Night Fury dragon, Toothless in a scene from How to Train Your Dragon. (Universal Pictures via AP)

16 Jun 2025 10:20AM
How To Train Your Dragon, a live-action reboot of a popular 2010 animated film, roared to the top of the North American box office with US$83.7 million in weekend ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday (Jun 15). 

The family-friendly film from Universal and DreamWorks Animation tells the story of a friendship between a Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) and a dragon called Toothless. 

"This is an excellent opening for a live-action animation remake, and it's especially good for the fourth episode in a series like this," said David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Disney's Lilo & Stitch, another live-action remake, kept up its excellent summer returns with US$15.5 million, Exhibitor Relations said. 

So far, the film about Hawaiian girl Lilo (Maia Kealoha) and her blue alien friend Stitch (Chris Sanders) has grossed nearly US$860 million worldwide.

Debuting in third place is A24's Materialists, a sophisticated rom-com starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, at US$12 million.

"It's a grown-up story that's well-timed as summer counter-programming," Gross said.

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning – the latest, and ostensibly last, in the hugely successful Tom Cruise spy thriller series based on a 1960s TV show held its own in fourth place at US$10.3 million.

The Paramount film has now topped the US$500 million mark worldwide.

In fifth place was Lionsgate's Ballerina, a John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas as a dancer turned contract killer, and co-starring Anjelica Huston. Keanu Reeves makes a brief appearance as the hitman Wick. It took in US$9.4 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Karate Kid: Legends (US$5 million)

Final Destination: Bloodlines (US$3.9 million)

The Phoenician Scheme (US$3.1 million)

The Life of Chuck (US$2.1 million)

Sinners (US$1.5 million)

Source: AFP/sr

