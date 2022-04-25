Star Awards Best Actress winner Huang Biren had COVID-19 days before event

Huang Biren may have picked up a Best Actress trophy at this year’s Star Awards on Sunday (Apr 24), but just days before, she wasn’t even sure if she would be able to attend the event.

That’s because the 53-year-old actress, who picked up her latest award for her role as a matriarch in Recipe Of Life, was down with COVID-19. She recovered on Friday, just two days before the event.

She told 8days.sg that it was a “really bad” bout and that she didn’t understand how some people can say that it’s only a mild flu. “Maybe they are stronger and their recovery is faster but for me, it was a difficult one,” she shared with the entertainment portal.

She added that she had all the symptoms, such as a very high fever of 38.8 degrees Celsius and a very bad sore throat. “It was like cutting the side of my throat. Even drinking water was so so so painful. And I had shivers and all.”

Thankfully, she recovered in time to make it to the awards show, where she won her fourth Best Actress trophy in her career, which now places her in a tie for most wins with fellow veteran actress Zoe Tay.

Huang shared that no one else in her family contracted COVID-19 and she suspected it’s because she would leave early for filming and come home once everyone was sleeping. She also started isolating once she tested positive.

Huang’s last Best Actress win was in 2005.

As for what’s next in terms of projects, Huang told CNA Lifestyle: "I’m usually at home with my kids, keeping an eye on their schoolwork. I only take on roles that I like and if my schedule permits. If I take a project, it’s because I like it.”

This year’s Star Awards returned to Mediacorp’s The Theatre after taking place at Jewel Changi Airport last year.