Veteran actor Huang Shinan in the running for 1st Star Awards top 10 after 41 years, wife Pan Lingling has this to say
The nominees for Star Awards 2025 were announced recently and this year, there's a bumper crop of hopefuls for the Top 10 Most Popular Artistes awards.
A total of 122 male and female artistes are in the running, up from 94 last year.
Among the surprises was veteran actor Huang Shinan, husband of Mediacorp actress Pan Lingling, 54.
Huang, 64, has been in showbiz for 41 years and this is his first Top 10 nod.
Pan, who is also up for the Top 10 popularity award, took to Instagram to canvass votes for the both of them and cheer on Huang. She already has six Top 10 trophies.
She posted a snippet of their conversation in which she asked: “Hubby, it’s your first time getting into the Top 10 – how do you feel?”
Huang replied: “Wifey, I still find it ‘Nan’ to believe!” making a pun on his name and the Chinese word for ‘hard to believe’.
Pan also shared a heartfelt message for Huang: “Every year at the Star Awards, you’ve always been backstage supporting me. This year, you’re finally nominated for the first time! Let’s dress up for the big night and support each other at the Star Awards ceremony!”
Huang entered showbiz in 1984 after graduating from SBC’s (now Mediacorp) 6th Artiste Training Course.
He left Mediacorp in 2007 after starting his own event management company so he could care for his two sons, Beckham Wee and Kynaston, now 26 and 23.
He made his showbiz comeback in Mediacorp drama Never Too Late, his first drama in 10 years since 2014's You Can Be An Angel.
