Former Mediacorp actor Huang Shinan plans to act again now that his children with actress wife Pan Lingling are older

It's a big sacrifice to leave a job you love to look after your kids at home. But ex-Mediacorp actor Huang Shinan, who did exactly that back in 2007, is ready to pursue acting again.

Earlier this year, the 63-year-old actor made his showbiz comeback in the Mediacorp drama Never Too Late, his first drama in 10 years since 2014's You Can Be An Angel.

In an interview with Chinese media zaobao.sg, Huang admitted that he was initially worried he could not get used to acting again after being on hiatus for so long.

Luckily, he snapped back into it on the first day on set.

The actor said that even though he stopped acting for a while, he never really left showbiz as he would often practise lines and discuss scripts with his wife, actress Pan Lingling, 54.

Starring in Never Too Late also made him realise that he never lost his passion for acting.

Huang shared that he left Mediacorp in 2007 after starting his own event management company as his children needed someone to take care of them.