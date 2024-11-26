Former Mediacorp actor Huang Shinan plans to act again now that his children with actress wife Pan Lingling are older
The 63-year-old says starring in Never Too Late – his first drama in 10 years – made him realise he never lost his passion for acting.
It's a big sacrifice to leave a job you love to look after your kids at home. But ex-Mediacorp actor Huang Shinan, who did exactly that back in 2007, is ready to pursue acting again.
Earlier this year, the 63-year-old actor made his showbiz comeback in the Mediacorp drama Never Too Late, his first drama in 10 years since 2014's You Can Be An Angel.
In an interview with Chinese media zaobao.sg, Huang admitted that he was initially worried he could not get used to acting again after being on hiatus for so long.
Luckily, he snapped back into it on the first day on set.
The actor said that even though he stopped acting for a while, he never really left showbiz as he would often practise lines and discuss scripts with his wife, actress Pan Lingling, 54.
Starring in Never Too Late also made him realise that he never lost his passion for acting.
Huang shared that he left Mediacorp in 2007 after starting his own event management company as his children needed someone to take care of them.
Pan and Huang tied the knot in 1997 and they have two sons: Beckham, 27, and Kynaston, 22.
At that time, he knew that if he and Pan were always busy filming, their children's well-being would be affected greatly in the long run.
"I couldn't bear [to quit acting] but after weighing the pros and cons, we felt that the future of our kids was more important," he said.
Since his contract was about to end at that time, and he was also busy with his own company, the couple decided it would be better for Huang to leave showbiz.
Now that their kids are older, Huang believes it's finally time for him to make his comeback.
"It just so happened that the crew asked me to act in Never Too Late as Lingling's husband. I thought that was a good idea so I agreed," he said, adding that while he is still managing his events company, he is also trying to enjoy life as much as possible now.
This story was originally published in 8Days.