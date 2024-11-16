Hugh Grant thought his character in the rom-com Notting Hill was ‘despicable’

Hugh Grant hated his character in Notting Hill.



In the 1999 rom-com, the actor played bumbling bookstore owner William Thacker, who falls in love with a movie star played by Julia Roberts - but Grant has labelled him “ despicable ” for the way he treated the actress throughout the movie.



Speaking as part of Vanity Fair’s Scene Selection, Grant explained: “ Whenever I’m flicking the channels at home after a few drinks and this comes up, I just think, ‘Why doesn’t my character have any balls?’



“ There’s a scene in this film where she’s in my house and the paps come to the front door and ring the bell and I think I just let her go past me and open the door. That’s awful. ”



Grant went on to insist all his real-life romantic partners had the same opinion of the character, saying: “ I’ve never had a girlfriend, or indeed now wife, who hasn’t said, ‘Why the hell didn’t you stop her? What’s wrong with you?’



“ And I don’t really have an answer to that - it’s how it was written. And I think he’s despicable, really. ”