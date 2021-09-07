Actor Hugh Jackman mourns his dad, who died on Australia’s Father’s Day

Australian actor Hugh Jackman took to Instagram on Monday (Sep 6) to announce that his dad, Christopher John Jackman, had died the day before, which also happened to be Australia’s Father’s Day.

The Wolverine actor posted a photo of his dad and paid tribute to him in his post, calling him “extraordinary”.

Jackman wrote: "In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary."

The actor added that his father had devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. “I pray he is now at peace with God."