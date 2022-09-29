Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Reynolds and Jackman last appeared together as the fast-talking foul-mouthed mercenary and the adamantium-clawed anti-hero in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

For the uninitiated, that movie was the fourth instalment of The X-Men film series and the first time Deadpool was introduced in the cinematic world with a completely different take of the current standalone movies.

In the video, Reynolds apologises for not being at the D23 Expo (billed as the Ultimate Disney Fan Event) and reveals that he has been searching his soul for ways to make sure that Deadpool's first official appearance in the MCU is a “special” one.

And that's when Hugh Jackman casually walks behind him and up the stairs.

"Hey, Hugh," said Reynolds. "Want to play Wolverine one more time?"

Jackman's reply: "Yeah, sure, Ryan."

The video has since clocked more than 48 million views and been liked 3.5 million times on Instagram alone, with hundreds of thousands of positive comments, and counting.