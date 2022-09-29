Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Jackman returning as Wolverine was revealed in the best way possible, thanks to two hilarious videos posted by Ryan "Deadpool" Reynolds. The pair also tease what is to come in their upcoming movie.
When Hugh Jackman well and truly hung up his Wolverine claws in 2017’s Logan, it felt safe to assume that that would be his final outing in the iconic and career-defining role.
Trust fellow actor and (anti)-Superhero Ryan Reynolds to be the one that turns it all on its head.
The Deadpool actor decidedly sent the Internet and Marvel fanatics everywhere into a frenzied tizzy on Wednesday (Sep 28) when he revealed, in typical dry Ryan Reynolds humour way, that Jackman would be returning as Wolverine in the next Deadpool film.
Reynolds and Jackman last appeared together as the fast-talking foul-mouthed mercenary and the adamantium-clawed anti-hero in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
For the uninitiated, that movie was the fourth instalment of The X-Men film series and the first time Deadpool was introduced in the cinematic world with a completely different take of the current standalone movies.
In the video, Reynolds apologises for not being at the D23 Expo (billed as the Ultimate Disney Fan Event) and reveals that he has been searching his soul for ways to make sure that Deadpool's first official appearance in the MCU is a “special” one.
And that's when Hugh Jackman casually walks behind him and up the stairs.
"Hey, Hugh," said Reynolds. "Want to play Wolverine one more time?"
Jackman's reply: "Yeah, sure, Ryan."
The video has since clocked more than 48 million views and been liked 3.5 million times on Instagram alone, with hundreds of thousands of positive comments, and counting.
Reynolds then followed up with a second video posted later the same day – this time joined by Jackman on the same sofa from the previous video – promising to answer a string of important film and character questions from fans. Indeed, yes! We all want to know how is Wolverine alive after Logan?
But as expected, in true Deadpool (or is it now just Reynolds’) fashion, almost all of the ensuing speech is drowned out, thanks to Wham’s big 80s hit Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go. This happens precisely at the point where we see the pair animatedly playing out the “big reveal” and mime plot points, including what appears to be a violent fight.
All teasing and jokes aside, the confirmation that Jackman is returning as the fan-favourite X-Men character in Deadpool 3 has fans rejoicing.
Jackman first played Wolverine – a mutant with regenerative powers – in 2000's X-Men. He continually appeared as the character throughout the franchise series and multiple films, including teasing a post-credit cameo in Deadpool 2.
His friendship with Reynolds, constantly played out on social media, has been keeping fans joyful and entertained over the years.
Also revealed in the video is Deadpool 3's release date: Sep 6, 2024.