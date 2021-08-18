Hugh Jackman on leaving Wolverine behind to act with a 'beautiful hologram'

Having said farewell to his mutant alter-ego in 2017’s Logan – arguably the perfect swan song – Jackman has since impressed with massive successes in different genres, such as the blockbuster movie musical The Greatest Showman and the highly underrated dark comedy Bad Education.

So, how important is it for the 52-year-old to seek out new and original content, and play characters such as Reminiscence’s Nick Bannister, a former war vet turned "private investigator of the mind" who helps people access faded and forgotten memories in a not-too-far away dystopian future?

“Yeah, I think I've always looked for that,” Jackman told CNA Lifestyle.

But that is not to simply say it was a chance to get as far away as he possibly could from playing Wolverine, the beloved fan favourite character who catapulted Jackman to global stardom.

“Every time I play Wolverine, I felt like I was either discovering new things or searching for something like scratching an itch. I never felt like I really had got to the core of it. I guess it’s a bit like a golfer trying to hit a perfect golf shot – it's like I had to get back out the next day. I never felt like I was walking through it at all – (it’s) the opposite!” he explained.