Actor Hugo Ng opens a kopitiam in Malaysia, hopes to open one in Singapore

On May 9, Ng and Chung attended the launch of their kopitiam, called 9 Kopitiam, at EkoCheras Mall in Kuala Lumpur. In an interview with the press, Ng, who was born in Singapore, said: "Semua (all in Malay) [Malaysian food] is delicious."

There's even a coffee named after him in the menu.

Chung revealed that her parents were from Sabah and later migrated to Hong Kong. As such, Malaysian cuisine "has always had a special place" in her heart.

Ng shared that he enjoys half-boiled eggs with toast and kopi o while Chung enjoys eating nasi lemak and prata for breakfast and dinner. Ng also revealed that he plans to open branches of his kopitiam in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Last year, Ng made news for purchasing an HDB flat – worth S$700,000 – for his son and paying it off in full.