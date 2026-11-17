Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and original Hunger Games cast reunite at Sunrise On The Reaping premiere
Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks reunited at the New York premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping, alongside stars from the franchise's previous prequel and new film.
Katniss and Peeta together again? The odds are finally in our favour.
More than a decade after the original Hunger Games film series ended, stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks reunited on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping on Monday (Nov 16) in New York City.
The four actors, who played Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, Haymitch Abernathy and Effie Trinket respectively, posed together for photographs.
Other familiar faces from Panem were Amandla Stenberg, who played Rue in the original 2012 film; Willow Shields, who played Katniss' younger sister Primrose Everdeen; and Jena Malone, who played Johanna Mason in the later films.
Stars of the 2023 prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes also joined the reunion, including Rachel Zegler, who played Lucy Gray Baird, and Tom Blyth, who portrayed a young Coriolanus Snow.
Social media users expressed their excitement at seeing the original and newer cast members together, with some describing the reunion as an "extremely emotional moment".
Lawrence, Hutcherson and Harrelson are also reprising their roles as Katniss, Peeta and the older Haymitch in the new film.
Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October, Lawrence described returning to the franchise and working with her former co-stars as "unbelievable".
"It was so emotional. Josh and I didn't walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful," she said, jokingly adding that Harrelson had arrived at her hotel room by climbing through the window uninvited, rather than using the door.
The premiere also featured the stars of Sunrise On The Reaping, including Joseph Zada, who plays a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, and Mckenna Grace, who plays fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner.
Other cast members include Elle Fanning as a younger Effie Trinket, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee and Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow.
Based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel of the same name, the film takes place 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games story. It follows Haymitch in the 50th Hunger Games, which sees twice the usual number of tributes forced into the deadly competition.
Directed by Francis Lawrence, who also helmed several earlier Hunger Games instalments, Sunrise On The Reaping opens in Singapore cinemas on Nov 19.