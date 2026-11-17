Katniss and Peeta together again? The odds are finally in our favour.

More than a decade after the original Hunger Games film series ended, stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks reunited on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping on Monday (Nov 16) in New York City.

The four actors, who played Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, Haymitch Abernathy and Effie Trinket respectively, posed together for photographs.

Other familiar faces from Panem were Amandla Stenberg, who played Rue in the original 2012 film; Willow Shields, who played Katniss' younger sister Primrose Everdeen; and Jena Malone, who played Johanna Mason in the later films.

Stars of the 2023 prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes also joined the reunion, including Rachel Zegler, who played Lucy Gray Baird, and Tom Blyth, who portrayed a young Coriolanus Snow.

Social media users expressed their excitement at seeing the original and newer cast members together, with some describing the reunion as an "extremely emotional moment".