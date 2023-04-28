The Hunger Games prequel gets its first trailer, revealing a young President Snow

"How did President Snow become so evil?"

That question is probably rattling in every fan's mind with the release of the first trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – the prequel to the hit 2012 film starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Set 64 years before the events of the first Hunger Games film, this movie focuses on a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) – the man who will one day become the villainous ruler of Panem.

Joining him are Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the female tribute from District 12 whom Snow mentors, and Tigris (Hunter Schafer), his cousin who eventually helps Jennifer Lawrence's character, Katniss Everdeen.