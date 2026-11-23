Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping, the sixth film based on Suzanne Collins's hit book series, vanquished the competition in its debut weekend at the North American box office, industry estimates showed Sunday (Nov 22).

With a haul of US$120 million (S$154.8 million), according to Exhibitor Relations, the Lionsgate film almost tripled the opening weekend of the last entry in the dystopian action franchise, 2023's Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.

Analyst David A Gross called the opening weekend figure "sensational" and "an excellent return" for the series, which revolves around a fight-to-the-death tournament of youths.

Sunrise On The Reaping is set more than 30 years after Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes and over two decades before the blockbuster first quartet of movies starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace and Whitney Peak star in the film, which has cameos from Lawrence and original series co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson.

With US$9.3 million, second place went to I Play Rocky, a biopic from MGM about Sylvester Stallone's tough road to make the original Oscar-winning Rocky – released 50 years ago this weekend.

Anthony Ippolito stars as Stallone, with Oscar-winning director Peter Farrelly (Green Book) at the helm.

"This is an outstanding wide release for a fall Awards film," said Gross, who estimates it will be "very profitable" given its "reasonable" US$28 million budget.

Third place went to Paramount's Ebenezer, starring Johnny Depp as Charles Dickens's iconic misanthrope.

After debuting in first place last weekend, the film took in an additional US$7.7 million, for a total North American haul of US$32.5 million.

Warner Bros' The Cat In The Hat, an animated film with comedian Bill Hader voicing Dr. Seuss's famed feline, came in fourth with $6.9 million, upping its domestic total to $47.1 million.

Fifth place went to Godzilla Minus Zero, the sequel to Takashi Yamazaki's visually stunning, Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One.

This time, Godzilla reemerges to fight against another iconic monster, the three-headed dragon King Ghidorah.

The film, distributed by GKIDS, took in US$2.7 million for a total North American haul of US$54.6 million.