Treasure hunt game Hunt The Mouse returns to Singapore till Nov 12, S$1m in cash prizes to be given away

Hunt The Mouse is free-to-play and open to everyone – except for current and former staff of organiser Sqkii, a gamification marketing company, as well as their immediate family members.

To discover the locations of the coins, you can check out Sqkii’s Instagram, Facebook, Telegram pages as well as the game's real-time map for daily hints. Locations will be eliminated from the map at 10am, 2pm and 6pm every day.

According to Sqkii, the event will close either upon the discovery of all the hidden coins or at 11.59pm on Nov 12.

Sqkii has also cautioned participants on several safety measures. It clarified that the coins are not hidden in restricted areas, underground, underwater or at places of worship.

The first Hunt The Mouse game took place in 2017.