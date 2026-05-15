Hybe India to hold open auditions for its new girl group in Singapore this June
Hybe India, a subsidiary of the South Korean entertainment conglomerate Hybe, will hold open auditions for its upcoming girl group in Singapore on Jun 13.
Hybe India, a subsidiary of the South Korean entertainment conglomerate Hybe – the company behind K-pop giants BTS, Le Sserafim and Seventeen – is currently forming a new girl group and its search for future stars has expanded to Singapore.
On Thursday (May 14), the company announced that open auditions will be held at Rendezvous Hotel Singapore on Jun 13.
To take part in the auditions, applicants will need to be women born between 2005 and 2011. They can apply under the following categories to show off their talent: vocal, rap, model, dance, acting and "other".
Those who can't make it to the on-site audition can also submit their applications via this website from now till Jul 31. Online applicants will need to submit a front-facing photo and a full-body photo, as well as a video – of a maximum of 100MB in size – that showcases their talent.
As of writing, Hybe India has not specified any nationality or ethnicity requirements for the Singapore auditions.
Various K-pop groups under the Hybe banner have since conveyed their support to potential applicants. These include Le Sserafim, Enhypen and &Team.
"If you've ever wanted to take that fearless step toward your dream, this is your moment," urged Le Sserafim's Yunjin in her message.
Established in September last year, Hybe India serves as Hybe's fifth global headquarters following Japan, America, Latin America, and China.
According to a press statement to CNA Lifestyle at the time, Hybe said that Hybe India “aims to discover and nurture talented artistes from India and connect them with the global audience”.
It added: “With approximately 185 million users, India's music streaming market is the second-largest in the world, making it the perfect market to implement our growth strategy. The remarkable rise of K-pop in India highlights the country's potential as a major market, and we are excited to expand our presence.”