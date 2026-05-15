Hybe India to hold open auditions for its new girl group in Singapore this June

Hybe India, a subsidiary of the South Korean entertainment conglomerate Hybe – the company behind K-pop giants BTS, Le Sserafim and Seventeen – is currently forming a new girl group and its search for future stars has expanded to Singapore.

On Thursday (May 14), the company announced that open auditions will be held at Rendezvous Hotel Singapore on Jun 13.

To take part in the auditions, applicants will need to be women born between 2005 and 2011. They can apply under the following categories to show off their talent: vocal, rap, model, dance, acting and "other".

Those who can't make it to the on-site audition can also submit their applications via this website from now till Jul 31. Online applicants will need to submit a front-facing photo and a full-body photo, as well as a video – of a maximum of 100MB in size – that showcases their talent.

As of writing, Hybe India has not specified any nationality or ethnicity requirements for the Singapore auditions.