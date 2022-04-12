Newlyweds Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin spotted heading to LA for their honeymoon

After tying the knot on Mar 31 in an intimate ceremony, celebrity K-couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have set off to Los Angeles on their honeymoon, reported several South Korean publications.

According to AllKpop, the Crash Landing On You stars were seen on Monday (Apr 11) at Incheon International Airport. The stars, who arrived separately, both smiled, waved at photographers who were gathered there and answered questions from the press.

On the same day, Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment, also released four new photos of the couple from their wedding.