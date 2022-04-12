Newlyweds Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin spotted heading to LA for their honeymoon
The couple also shared several new photos from their Mar 31 wedding.
After tying the knot on Mar 31 in an intimate ceremony, celebrity K-couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have set off to Los Angeles on their honeymoon, reported several South Korean publications.
According to AllKpop, the Crash Landing On You stars were seen on Monday (Apr 11) at Incheon International Airport. The stars, who arrived separately, both smiled, waved at photographers who were gathered there and answered questions from the press.
On the same day, Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment, also released four new photos of the couple from their wedding.
The agency captioned the Instagram post: “On March 31, actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin wrapped up their wedding amid everyone’s support and blessings. Once again, we thank you for the support you’ve sent.”
The pair got married in front of close friends and family at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House. Among their A-list guests were Jang Dong-gun, Go So-young, Uhm Ji-won, Song Yoon-ah and Lee Min-jung.
The celebrity couple initially confirmed their relationship in January 2021. They announced their engagement a month later.