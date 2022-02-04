Logo
K-pop couple HyunA and DAWN announce their engagement
The singers posted photos of their matching ring set on Instagram. 

DAWN (left) and HyunA are engaged. (Photo: Instagram/hyunah_aa)

Shameelah Abdullah
04 Feb 2022 04:17PM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 04:17PM)
K-pop celebrity couple HyunA and DAWN announced their engagement on Thursday (Feb 3) through posts on social media showing a short clip of them wearing matching rings on their ring fingers.

DAWN, whose real name is Kim Hyo-jung, wrote, “MARRY ME” in his post, while HyunA (Kim Hyun-a) reposted the same video on her own account, captioning it, “Of course, it’s a yes”.

Fans were thrilled and took to social media to express their support for the couple.

"STOP, STOP, STOP, I'm literally in tears," wrote one fan. "I still can't believe it, it's like I suddenly don't know how to read.”

The couple publicly announced their relationship in 2018 where they shared that they’d been together for two years by then.

In 2019, the K-pop stars left their record label Cube Entertainment and signed with PSY’s label, P NATION. They released a joint EP together, 1+1=1, in September 2021.

Source: CNA/sr

