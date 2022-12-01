K-pop couple HyunA and DAWN announce breakup

Korean celebrity couple HyunA and DAWN have broken up. HyunA posted a message in Korean on Instagram on Wednesday (Nov 30) that simply said: “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.”

The couple publicly announced their relationship in 2018 where they shared that they’d been together for two years by then.

In February this year, they announced in a social media post that they were engaged. They posted a video where they were seen wearing matching rings on their ring fingers. DAWN, whose real name is Kim Hyo-jung, had written “MARRY ME” in his post, while HyunA (Kim Hyun-a) captioned her post, “Of course, it’s a yes”.

In 2019, the K-pop stars left their record label Cube Entertainment and signed with PSY’s label, P NATION. They released a joint EP together, 1+1=1, in September 2021. They left P NATION in August this year.