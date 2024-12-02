Mediacorp's adaptation of popular South Korean game show I Can See Your Voice to premiere in January 2025
From Jan 13, 2025, I Can See Your Voice Singapore will air every Monday at 7.30pm on Channel 5 – with simulcast available on mewatch.
We listen and we don't judge. Unless you're a contestant in Mediacorp's upcoming music game show I Can See Your Voice that is. The highly anticipated programme is an adaptation of the popular South Korean show of the same and now, we know when it will air.
Mark your calendars for Jan 13, 2025, and join resident celebrity detectives Benjamin Kheng, Gurmit Singh, Najip Ali and Xixi Lim every Monday as they determine the good and bad singers out of 60 mystery contestants.
Hosted by Joakim Gomez and Munah Bagharib, I Can See Your Voice features 60 mystery singers – both good and bad – having to prove their singing prowess or conceal their lack of vocal talent every week. Celebrity contestants must deduce the mystery singers’ musical capabilities and weed out the bad singers across multiple rounds, working towards the ultimate goal of retaining a good singer as the last person standing.
Regardless of the outcome, the final mystery singer will walk away with a S$10,000 (US$7,430) cash prize. All 10 winning mystery singers throughout the season will also stand a chance to drive away in a brand-new Nissan Leaf car.
The original Korean show aired from 2015 to 2023 with multiple A-list celebrities serving as panelists over the years including Mijoo from the K-pop girl group Lovelyz and Shindong from Super Junior.
According to Virginia Lim, Mediacorp's chief content officer, I Can See Your Voice Singapore isn't just an adaptation.
"We gave it a bold, dynamic twist to captivate our audiences," she said.
"The show is packed with intriguing twists and surprises that will keep viewers guessing. We are blown away by the strong showcase of raw performing talent among our mystery singers and can’t wait to bring this exciting game show to screens in 2025."
From Jan 13, 2025, I Can See Your Voice Singapore will air every Monday at 7.30pm on Channel 5, with simulcast available on mewatch. The episodes will also be available on demand on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.