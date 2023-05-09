Jack Neo is making I Not Stupid 3, has started open auditions

The available parts are for student roles (between ages eight and 14) and mother roles (between mid-30s and 50s). To audition, one has to record a video – no longer than a minute – of them acting out a scenario of their choice. Alternatively, they can choose one of the prompts on the casting calls. These include:

A student consoling a friend who failed an exam

A student who's being scolded for failing an exam and tearfully explaining that they've done their best

A mother who gives in to every single demand of her child

Applicants can then upload their audition videos on their Instagram, Facebook or TikTok accounts and tag @jteamsg and @mm2singapore while using the hashtags #inotstupid3 and #小孩不笨3. Applications will close on May 15 at 11.59pm.

The first I Not Stupid film was released in 2002 and went on earn over S$3.8 million. Starring Neo, Xiang Yun, Joshua Ang and Shawn Lee, the movie highlighted the struggles of students in the EM3 stream and the pressures they faced from their domineering parents. Following the movie's success, a sequel was released in 2006 with most of the original cast returning in new roles.

As of writing, Neo has not announced whether or not the original cast members will be back for I Not Stupid 3.