Ian Fang leaves Mediacorp after 12 years, reflects on how ‘people change and grow over time’
The actor hopes to continue his entertainment career by pursuing music and, hopefully, directing.
After 12 years, actor Ian Fang is leaving his position as a full-time artiste with Mediacorp. The move is the result of a mutual decision between Fang and Mediacorp as his contract was coming to an end, his management said.
Fang, born in Shanghai and educated in Singapore, made his showbusiness debut in 2011 and shot to fame with the youth-themed drama On The Fringe, taking home the Star Award for Best Newcomer in 2013. He went on to play leading roles in dramas like Served HOT (2014) and Tiger Mum (2015), in addition to landing roles in films like Meeting The Giant (2014) and Goodbye Mr Loser (2017).
In a conversation with CNA Lifestyle, the 33-year-old said he doesn’t intend to stop acting, which he loves, but will now have more time to spend on other pursuits such as music or “directing a short film”. This year, for instance, he will release a rap single. “Not the aggressive, noisy kind – I’ve grown up,” he chuckled.
Growing up in the spotlight has had its ups and downs. “I didn't realise time had passed so fast,” he said with a laugh. “Happy moments, sad moments, proud moments, disappointing moments – everything is part and parcel of life.”
He reflected: “Last year, there weren’t many productions for me, and that made me think a lot. I know my managers tried to pitch me here and there (for projects). I try not to be pessimistic. I know that often, when you have more expectations, and things don’t come your way, you have more disappointment. Last year, I was balancing myself and finding out what I really want. It gave me a good year to think, and sort out a lot of stuff.”
In the past, he said, “I always portrayed myself as cool, posing. That created a lot of misunderstanding for the people watching me.”
Now, after “many events and incidents encountered during my life”, “I’m less cocky; less egoistic. When I was young, there were many things I didn’t think through thoroughly. It’s pretty ego-driven – as a guy, you’re competitive and all that. If you compare me now, there’s a huge difference. I’ve become more patient. I’ve toned down a lot in terms of my temper, my whining, my ranting. We are all human.”
There were moments in his career where “the sky had no limit”, such as receiving the Best Newcomer award back in 2013, “one of my proudest moments ever”, he said. “That’s when I realised that this was actually something I could do, and it encouraged me to be a better actor.”
Conversely, “I don’t want to say what the lowest point in my 12-year career is, but there was definitely something that occurred that was not very good for me – that’s all I can say. But from that, I learnt, took responsibility and faced it like a man.”
Through it all, “I really appreciate those who have followed me throughout these 12 years, especially my fan club members. When nasty stuff flooded my comments section, there were always people encouraging me.”
He mused: “People change and grow over time. It’s natural to look back at myself and see a different person. It’s also very important to reflect on what has changed, and appreciate both past and present.”
Apart from performing, Fang also has his own brand, First Attempt, with merchandise such as hair wax, candles and apparel.
Still, he admitted, acting is his biggest passion. "Right now, I need to set a very clear goal and determine what I want to achieve in my acting career.”
While he intends to remain in Singapore, he’s open to working elsewhere, too. “I need to build up my own skills. I might take some acting class or workshop to improve my skills or stay up to date with the latest techniques,” he said. “And also, of course, I’m definitely waiting for the opportunity to come for me to participate in a drama again.”
Stressing that he’s grateful to Mediacorp, which owns CNA, for the opportunities he’s been given, Fang said: “Every actor’s journey is different. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to success in this industry. It’s up to me to determine my own path and hit the steps necessary to achieve my goals.”