Ian Fang leaves Mediacorp after 12 years, reflects on how ‘people change and grow over time’

In the past, he said, “I always portrayed myself as cool, posing. That created a lot of misunderstanding for the people watching me.”

Now, after “many events and incidents encountered during my life”, “I’m less cocky; less egoistic. When I was young, there were many things I didn’t think through thoroughly. It’s pretty ego-driven – as a guy, you’re competitive and all that. If you compare me now, there’s a huge difference. I’ve become more patient. I’ve toned down a lot in terms of my temper, my whining, my ranting. We are all human.”

There were moments in his career where “the sky had no limit”, such as receiving the Best Newcomer award back in 2013, “one of my proudest moments ever”, he said. “That’s when I realised that this was actually something I could do, and it encouraged me to be a better actor.”

Conversely, “I don’t want to say what the lowest point in my 12-year career is, but there was definitely something that occurred that was not very good for me – that’s all I can say. But from that, I learnt, took responsibility and faced it like a man.”

Through it all, “I really appreciate those who have followed me throughout these 12 years, especially my fan club members. When nasty stuff flooded my comments section, there were always people encouraging me.”

He mused: “People change and grow over time. It’s natural to look back at myself and see a different person. It’s also very important to reflect on what has changed, and appreciate both past and present.”

Apart from performing, Fang also has his own brand, First Attempt, with merchandise such as hair wax, candles and apparel.

Still, he admitted, acting is his biggest passion. "Right now, I need to set a very clear goal and determine what I want to achieve in my acting career.”

While he intends to remain in Singapore, he’s open to working elsewhere, too. “I need to build up my own skills. I might take some acting class or workshop to improve my skills or stay up to date with the latest techniques,” he said. “And also, of course, I’m definitely waiting for the opportunity to come for me to participate in a drama again.”

Stressing that he’s grateful to Mediacorp, which owns CNA, for the opportunities he’s been given, Fang said: “Every actor’s journey is different. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to success in this industry. It’s up to me to determine my own path and hit the steps necessary to achieve my goals.”