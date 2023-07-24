South Korean boyband Ikon to perform in Singapore in August as part of their Take Off world tour
The K-pop group's Singapore concert will be held at Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Aug 12. Tickets go on sale on Jul 29.
Create a love scenario this August when South Korean boy group Ikon returns to Singapore as part of their Take Off world tour. Held at Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Saturday (Aug 12), this concert will be Ikon's first since leaving former entertainment label YG Entertainment, which is home to groups such as Blackpink and BigBang.
Tickets for Ikon's upcoming concert will go on sale at 10am on Saturday (Jul 29) via Sistic. The concert will only have standing tickets which start at S$168, excluding booking fees.
The most premium ticket package, Pulp Royalty, will set fans back S$448. However, it comes with loads of perks such as:
- Soundcheck access
- A hi-bye session with Ikon
- A photo session with Ikon (in groups of 10)
- An official ID and lanyard
- An official poster
- A souvenir show card
- Priority entrance
- A raffle entry for a signed polaroid
Ikon, which currently comprises Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne and Chan, officially debuted in 2015 under YG Entertainment. Their 2018 song Love Scenario was critically acclaimed for its infectious melody, so much so that a few elementary schools banned students from singing the song in classrooms. After leaving YG in 2022, the group signed with 143 Entertainment and released their third studio album Take Off (along with its lead single U) in May 2023.