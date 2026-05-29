K-pop boy group Ikon to perform in Singapore in July, ticket sales start May 30

General sales will begin on May 30 at 12pm and is open to everyone signed into their Ticketmaster account. No presales have been announced for the show.

Ticket prices range between S$158 and S$338, excluding booking fees.

Their concert also comes with fan benefits, depending on the tier of the tickets, which range from Cat 3 to VVIP.

Benefits for VVIP ticketholders include access to meet & greet and soundcheck sessions, while selected fans across VVIP, VIP and Cat 1 tiers will also stand a chance to take part in group photo sessions with Ikon.

10 lucky VVIP fans can also score an individual photo opportunity with the four members. Other perks include signed photobooks, posters and polaroids, along with commemorative merchandise and photocards.

Only tickets purchased by Jul 3, 11.59pm, will qualify for the fan benefits draw. Winners will be announced closer to the show date on the concert promoter's Instagram page.