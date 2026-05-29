K-pop boy group Ikon to perform in Singapore in July, ticket sales start May 30
Ikon is set to take the stage at Arena @ Expo on Jul 25 as part of their Fourever world tour.
K-pop boy group Ikon is bringing a love scenario to Singapore at the Arena @ Expo on Jul 25.
Following their military service, the group returns as a four-piece with Jay, Song, Bobby and Chan in their highly-anticipated return to the stage as part of their Fourever world tour. Members Ju-ne and DK are currently enlisted in the military and will not be participating in the show.
General sales will begin on May 30 at 12pm and is open to everyone signed into their Ticketmaster account. No presales have been announced for the show.
Ticket prices range between S$158 and S$338, excluding booking fees.
Their concert also comes with fan benefits, depending on the tier of the tickets, which range from Cat 3 to VVIP.
Benefits for VVIP ticketholders include access to meet & greet and soundcheck sessions, while selected fans across VVIP, VIP and Cat 1 tiers will also stand a chance to take part in group photo sessions with Ikon.
10 lucky VVIP fans can also score an individual photo opportunity with the four members. Other perks include signed photobooks, posters and polaroids, along with commemorative merchandise and photocards.
Only tickets purchased by Jul 3, 11.59pm, will qualify for the fan benefits draw. Winners will be announced closer to the show date on the concert promoter's Instagram page.
Ikon kicked off their world tour in Seoul on May 16 and 17 and is set to bring their electric energy to cities across Asia, Europe, North America and South America – Tokyo, Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Kobe, Kuala Lumpur, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Santiago and more shows to be announced.
Ikon last performed in Singapore in August 2023.
Making their debut in 2015 under YG Entertainment, Ikon’s greatest hits include Love Scenario, Killing Me, Rhythm Ta, Bling Bling and more.
Amid military enlistments, which began in 2023 with Jay, members of the group have continued to focus on their solo careers. Jay released his 2025 album, 207, along with live shows across Asia. Bobby, who was discharged from the military in December 2025, recently returned as a featured artiste on Show Me The Money 12, after winning the third season in 2014.