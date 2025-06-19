Lilo & Stitch actor David Hekili Kenui Bell dies aged 46

Lilo & Stitch actor, David Hekilli Kenui Bell, has died aged 46. He played Big Hawaiian Dude in the 2025 live-action remake of the movie. His sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, confirmed the death on Sunday (Jun 15).

She wrote on her Facebook account: "It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father.

"I’ve been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father’s Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives."

Bell also shared how her brother "loved being an actor" and "doing voiceovers" and how "the film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him".

She added: "You can hear him over the PA system on arrival at Kona Airport where he loved working to create an awesome and safe customer experience. He was and will remain a bright and shining star. He recently made it on to the big screen with an iconic Lilo Stich moment."

Bell said her brother bought "the best seats in the house" for his family to watch the movie at the cinema "just two short weeks ago".

"We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in L+S gear head to toe, t-shirts, onezees, hats, mask, and the merch galore flying off the shelf as we stood in line for pop-corn (sic)," she added.

She ended the post with a poignant reminder: "Hug your loved ones today...our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking story about life, having a seltzer and doing a little genealogy. Blessed by this and all the big and small moments, I will keep our memories alive."