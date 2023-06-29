'I'm used to being cast as a big man': But not on Idris Elba's new TV series Hijack

Standing 6-foot-2-inches (1.88m), Idris Elba's size helps to sell his characters. As a detective in Luther, he often averted protocol and went rogue. On The Wire, he played a shrewd, intimidating crime boss in the drug world. In the 2022 movie Beast, he protected his daughters from a ferocious lion while on holiday in South Africa.

But, in his new Apple TV+ series Hijack, it's his mental strength that helps him navigate a crisis, not his build.

Elba plays Sam, a passenger on a flight from Dubai to London that turns into a hostage situation. The first two episodes of Hijack debut Wednesday (Jun 28) on Apple TV+, with one new episode released weekly.

“I'm used to being cast as a big man," said Elba. “In this situation Sam is vulnerable. He isn't there to fight.”