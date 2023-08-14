Singer Iman Fandi on her crowd-pleasing NDP performance and what's next for her career
Iman recently won rave reviews for her soothing performance of Bunga Sayang at this year's National Day Parade. CNA Lifestyle chats with the rising star to find out what she feels about the positive reception she's been getting.
This year's National Day Parade saw an enhanced aerial display by the Republic of Singapore Air Force, stunning projections and, of course, spectacular fireworks.
However, many viewers and attendees agree that one of the highlights of NDP 2023 was Iman Fandi's rousing rendition of Bunga Sayang.
For two minutes and 40 seconds, all eyes were on the 23-year-old singer-model as she deftly commanded the stage with her rendition of the Dick Lee classic. Viewers were charmed by Iman's performance, leaving comments online such as "She really (has) a heavenly voice", "Her voice (is) so clean and clear" and "This rendition of Bunga Sayang is beautifully haunting".
CNA Lifestyle caught up with Iman, who is the only daughter of Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad and former model Wendy Jacobs, to get her reaction to the praise she's been receiving.
"It’s very heartwarming to know that my audience is supporting me in all my ventures, be it in modelling, sports and now, my music career," she said.
"I’m so glad to be able to contribute to Singapore’s growing arts scene and I’m so excited for what’s to come over the next few years."
Iman elaborated that she "had a really good time" putting her own spin on Bunga Sayang, calling the performance a "special moment held in (her) heart forever".
"When the song Bunga Sayang was introduced to me, I had a really good time putting my own spin on it. We’re all so proud of what we came up with and I still can’t believe that the version I did was heard by the entire nation."
Despite not being a stranger to performing for huge crowds, Iman admitted that she was nervous, saying: "I was so nervous but excited at the same time. It was truly a special moment for me. Nothing could beat the feeling of soaking up the atmosphere for a performance like that. I wish I could put it into words but it’s safe to say that all the nerves pretty much went away as soon as I got on stage."
Her solution to dealing with nerves: Getting some shut-eye.
"I find that having a good night’s sleep as well as all the support from my family and friends really does help. I am forever thankful for my support system and loved ones," said Iman.
And speaking of support from family members, Iman shared that her brothers liked to tease her about the performance, but she knows that "it’s all out of love".
"It kinda helped ease the pressure by them not making it seem too serious but I know, for sure, that I made them proud," she said.
Despite a busy schedule that has seen her performing at Sundown Festival and The Sands for Singapore Charity Festival in August alone, Iman still tries to help out with a few charitable causes.
"When I’m available, I do volunteer with the World Wildlife Fund and I also support and advocate for Impart as I believe that our youth are truly the heart and soul of our future."
Iman made her singing debut in 2021 with her single Timeframe and has since put out other songs including Top Bop and Love Me Little More. For now, she has "been busy writing new material for a potential new album".
"I’m hoping to work and collaborate with more regional and international artists to bring my live show abroad. I can’t wait to share my music with a wider audience!"