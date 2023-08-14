Singer Iman Fandi on her crowd-pleasing NDP performance and what's next for her career

CNA Lifestyle caught up with Iman, who is the only daughter of Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad and former model Wendy Jacobs, to get her reaction to the praise she's been receiving.

"It’s very heartwarming to know that my audience is supporting me in all my ventures, be it in modelling, sports and now, my music career," she said.

"I’m so glad to be able to contribute to Singapore’s growing arts scene and I’m so excited for what’s to come over the next few years."

Iman elaborated that she "had a really good time" putting her own spin on Bunga Sayang, calling the performance a "special moment held in (her) heart forever".

"When the song Bunga Sayang was introduced to me, I had a really good time putting my own spin on it. We’re all so proud of what we came up with and I still can’t believe that the version I did was heard by the entire nation."

Despite not being a stranger to performing for huge crowds, Iman admitted that she was nervous, saying: "I was so nervous but excited at the same time. It was truly a special moment for me. Nothing could beat the feeling of soaking up the atmosphere for a performance like that. I wish I could put it into words but it’s safe to say that all the nerves pretty much went away as soon as I got on stage."