Iman Fandi performs at Snoop Dogg’s Los Angeles music event, debuts upcoming single

Singaporean singer Iman Fandi performed at a live music event in Los Angeles, California, headlined by American rapper Snoop Dogg on Aug 15, where she made the international debut of her upcoming single, It Is.

The performance came days after the 26-year-old performed her NDP 2026 song Giants, written by Weish, at the National Day Parade on Aug 9. On Tuesday (Aug 18), Iman shared photos and videos from the event on Instagram, calling the experience “a milestone I’ll never forget”.

“Still can’t believe I got to share the stage with Snoop Dogg and so many incredible, talented and kind artists,” she wrote. “I’m beyond grateful to have been part of such a special evening here in Los Angeles.”

Iman also responded to a commenter who asked what it was like meeting Snoop Dogg, describing him as “super nice” and “super tall”.