Prague’s rare 70mm IMAX draws thousands of Europeans for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

With Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey recording impressive sales around the globe, thousands of Europeans have used it as a new and unexpected reason to visit Prague.

The Czech capital has a movie theatre that's among the few dozen in the world equipped with the coveted 70mm IMAX screen to watch the first feature made entirely with IMAX film cameras.

“It completely changed my experience about the movie," said Nicolas Walak from Poland, who also saw the movie before on a normal screen before viewing it in Prague. "Everything was great. It was a great movie.”