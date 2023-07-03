Indiana Jones' box office destiny? A lukewarm weekend debut for Harrison Ford's final Indy movie

Indiana Jones, and executives at the Walt Disney Co and Lucasfilm, made a somewhat dispiriting discovery this weekend. Moviegoers didn't rush to the movie theatre in significant numbers to see Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny and say goodbye to Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist.

The film, reportedly budgeted north of US$250 million (S$338 million), came in on the lower end of projections with US$60 million in ticket sales from 4,600 North American theatres, according to studio estimates Sunday (Jul 2).

Including US$70 million from international showings in 52 markets, Dial Of Destiny celebrated a US$130 million global opening. It easily earned the No 1 title but was not the high-rolling sendoff for one of modern cinema’s most iconic actor/character pairings that anyone hoped. Disney is projecting that it will make US$82 million domestically through the fourth of July holiday and US$152 million globally.